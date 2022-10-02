Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they are self-sufficient for up to a week in the case of a disaster.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“How would you rate your family’s preparedness to be self-sufficient in water, food, fuel and other basic supplies for several days following a natural disaster?”
We will be fine for up to a week, 67 votes, 52.34 percent.
We would need outside help within three days, 22 votes, 17.8 percent.
We are well prepared. Survivalists have nothing on us, 20 votes, 14.84 percent.
We are going to die, 19 votes, 14.84 percent.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.