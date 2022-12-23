Gov. Asa Hutchinson doesn’t yet know how much support he’ll have if he decides to run for president, but he says he’s got one important person in his corner – his wife, Susan.
“She is all for me doing what God has planned for me to do, and so she is all-in if that’s the path that God has for me, and of course that puts a big burden on me and God,” he said with a laugh.
Hutchinson discussed his potential presidential race along with some of the highlights of his eight years as governor during a one-on-one interview in his office.
We’ll focus on the presidential race this column and the past eight years in the next one.
Hutchinson in the past has publicly targeted January for making a decision, but he told me he’s now looking at deciding during the first quarter of 2023.
“Obviously, I’m serious about it,” he said. “I’ve got a team that I’m building through (his political action committee) America Strong and Free, trying to recruit national talent that can help me if I did decide to do it, but also evaluating what kind of financial resources are available for a run.”
Of course, if he does jump into the race, he’ll be competing against former President Donald Trump. Hutchinson said Trump’s recent campaign announcement accelerated the schedule, but not too much because “nobody seems to be overly reacting to it.” Regardless, he said he’d have to jump into the race soon to compete in the early state party contests at the beginning of 2024.
He would enter the race as a long shot, but he has gained some national attention by criticizing Trump’s post-2020 election actions while many of his fellow Republicans were silent or defended him.
Asked what lane he would seek to occupy, he said it would be the “non-Trump lane,” which he noted is “getting more crowded, but the fact that I occupied that lane early on gives me somewhat of a unique voice.”
He said his lane also would involve a “commonsense, conservative approach,” reflecting the way he governed in Arkansas. He said the Republican Party should reflect its longstanding fundamental philosophies of economic, national security and social conservatism, and at the same time it must appeal to middle class voters in its rhetoric and policies.
Trump won the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 partly because he stood out in a crowded field of 16 other candidates, most of whom were somewhat conventional politicians who divided the non-Trump vote.
Hutchinson said he wasn’t worried about that happening in 2024. Back then, Trump was unusual and captivating, he said. Not so this time.
“Now, seven years later, it’s pretty much a ho-hum, and it doesn’t have the same impact, and so I don’t think he’s going to be able to pick candidates off like he did in 2016,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a longer campaign, and I think it’s going to be a test of stamina and endurance.”
Hutchinson said he operated in a bipartisan manner in Arkansas, which has been dominated by Republicans during his time as governor. He thinks bipartisanship could be practiced in Washington as well, even though the two parties approach government and freedom differently.
“There’s nothing wrong with the principal divide that the parties have, but it doesn’t have to be with rancor, anger, hatred, and that’s what has to diminish if our democracy is going to survive, quite frankly,” he said.
There’s a famous interview where Sen. Ted Kennedy of Massachusetts was asked in 1979 why he wanted to be president, and he gave such an uninspired and uninspiring answer that it hurt his campaign against President Jimmy Carter. Hutchinson was more prepared when I asked him the same question.
“I’ve thought a lot about it, and mine is very clear, that my whole life, I’ve tried to shape the direction of our country and my party, and I see our country is going the wrong direction in terms of leadership, and my party has been impacted as well,” he said. “And so I want to be able to help direct America in a commonsense conservative direction, and to negate some of the anger that is out in the political discourse today.”
