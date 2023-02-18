A plurality of readers haven’t heard about the “Jesus Gets Us” media campaign, and the rest are divided in their feelings about it.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“What is your opinion about the current 'Jesus Gets Us' media campaign?”
The results:
I am not familiar with this campaign, 75 votes, 46.01 percent.
I like the campaign because it presents a fresh perspective of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ to modern society, 27 votes, 16.56 percent.
I do not like the campaign because it presents an inaccurate “woke” perspective of the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, 27 votes, 16.56 percent.
I like the campaign, 25 votes, 15.34 percent.
I do not like the campaign, 9 votes, 5.52 percent.
Total votes: 163 votes.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.
