magnoliareporter.com readers favor more decriminalization of marijuana use.
Beginning Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four options to the following question:
I favor legalization, but with restrictions on the sale and use of marijuana similar to those imposed on tobacco, 69 votes, 42.59 percent.
I favor complete legalization of marijuana without restrictions on its use, 35 votes, 21.6 percent.
I oppose legalization and support Arkansas laws that make the production and sale of marijuana illegal for all but medicinal uses, 35 votes, 21.6 percent.
I oppose legalization and think penalties for the production and sale of marijuana should be tougher, 23 votes, 14.19 percent.
Total votes: 162
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.