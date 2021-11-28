Poll

About 14 percent of readers think there should be tougher penalties for the production and sale of marijuana.

magnoliareporter.com readers favor more decriminalization of marijuana use.

Beginning Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of four options to the following question:

I favor legalization, but with restrictions on the sale and use of marijuana similar to those imposed on tobacco, 69 votes, 42.59 percent.

I favor complete legalization of marijuana without restrictions on its use, 35 votes, 21.6 percent.

I oppose legalization and support Arkansas laws that make the production and sale of marijuana illegal for all but medicinal uses, 35 votes, 21.6 percent.

I oppose legalization and think penalties for the production and sale of marijuana should be tougher, 23 votes, 14.19 percent.

Total votes: 162

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you