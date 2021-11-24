Your Thanksgiving fruit salad may be less popular than you think – a plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers say they can do without it.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers in response to the following question:
“Your family is voting one of the following dishes off the Thanksgiving table. What has to go?”
The results:
Fruit salad, 41 votes, 24.11 percent.
Green bean casserole, 32 votes, 18.83 percent.
Candied yams, 26 votes, 15.29 percent.
Mashed potatoes, 20 votes, 11.76 percent.
Stuffing, 18 votes, 10.58 percent.
Sweet potato casserole, 17 votes, 10 percent.
Cranberry sauce, 16 votes, 9.41 percent.
Total votes: 170
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.