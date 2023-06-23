Poll

About 14 percent of readers prefer moving the celebration of Independence Day to the Monday nearest July 4.

magnoliareporter.com readers want to keep the celebration of Independence Day on July 4.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:

“Should the celebration of Independence Day be permanently moved to the first Monday of July?”

The results:

No. July 4th is the only proper date to celebrate Independence Day, 159 votes, 84.57 percent.

Yes. Let’s have a permanent three-day national holiday, 27 votes, 14.36 percent.

Total votes: 188

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you