magnoliareporter.com readers want to keep the celebration of Independence Day on July 4.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:
“Should the celebration of Independence Day be permanently moved to the first Monday of July?”
The results:
No. July 4th is the only proper date to celebrate Independence Day, 159 votes, 84.57 percent.
Yes. Let’s have a permanent three-day national holiday, 27 votes, 14.36 percent.
Total votes: 188
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.