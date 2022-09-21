There’s a lot of support for a bowling alley in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Could Magnolia support a bowling alley?”
The results:
Yes, it has before, 107 votes, 48.19 percent.
Yes, if it provides experiences beyond bowling, 65 votes, 29.27 percent.
No, we had one and could not keep it, 39 votes, 17.56 percent.
No, I would not support it, 11 votes, 4.95 percent.
Total votes: 222.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.