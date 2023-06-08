Let’s discuss the debt ceiling one last time, and then let’s talk about something else for a while.
Five of the six members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation voted for the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which was the deal negotiated between Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden that suspends the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025.
The debt ceiling is the limit above which the national debt is not supposed to rise, even as the government’s bills continue to pile up.
Voting yes were Sen. John Boozman and Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman.
Their accompanying statements ranged from “I took the least bad option” (Crawford) to “It is a win for conservatives, and I was happy to vote in support” (Westerman).
Hill said he voted to cut more than $2 trillion in spending, while Womack noted that much work remains to be done, including addressing mandatory spending programs that will drive future debt increases. He’s talking about Social Security and Medicare,
although he didn’t mention them specifically. In the Senate, Boozman called it a “good start.”
Sen. Tom Cotton was the only delegation member who voted no. He believes the deal doesn’t spend enough on defense, but he also knew it would pass and didn’t need his vote. These guys can count.
The Congressional Budget Office says the deal will reduce budget deficits by a total of $1.5 trillion over the next 10 years, which sounds like a lot. A trillion equals almost $3,000 for every American man, woman and child.
McCarthy and the House Republicans deserve some credit for this, even if one wishes it could have been done through the normal budgeting process and not through a manufactured crisis. (Maybe these days it couldn’t have been.)
Unfortunately, it’s a fraction of what needs to be done. Even with the act’s passage, the government is projected to spend nearly $19 trillion more than it collects these next 10 years. That’s about $57,000 per American.
And the problem is not new. The $31.86 trillion national debt has increased $15 trillion in the last decade. If Boozman is right that this deal is a start, then it’s barely that.
Now that we have a year-and-a-half before the debt ceiling might become a crisis again, we have two choices: Continue merrily indebting our grandchildren, or do something about it. McCarthy suggested a bipartisan commission on spending reform, but that’s only half the battle, and Democrats will never participate if it’s limited to that.
If we’re really going to address the out-of-control national debt, we’ll have to put everything on the table. That includes the budget cuts McCarthy is talking about, including for defense and for Social Security and Medicare. But we’ll also have to
raise taxes, which few elected officials want to do – including the six members of Arkansas’ congressional delegation.
Unfortunately, we’re so far in the hole that the only way to balance the budget is by an unpleasant combination of spending cuts and tax increases. That’s what another bipartisan commission, the 18-member Simpson-Bowles Commission, recommended in 2010 when the debt was $13.5 trillion, or $18 trillion less than it is today. Its recommendations died an early death because too many of the commission’s congressional Democrats and Republicans wouldn’t support it.
We’ve grown quite accustomed to paying for only part of the government while passing on the rest of the costs to our grandchildren. We’re content to limp from debt ceiling crisis to debt ceiling crisis while avoiding a catastrophe and calling it a
good start. Meanwhile, the debt continues to grow.
The only way to solve the problem is for elected officials to compromise on something that includes parts they – and voters – won’t like. There will never be a painless “good option.” We’ll have to take the least bad one, knowing that’s the price we’ll be paying for many decades of irresponsible behavior.
I don’t know when that will happen, or even if it will happen until a real crisis is upon us. I’ve been writing about this since 1992. Back then, the debt was $4 trillion, or $28 trillion less than it is now. I’ve apparently wasted a lot of time and ink.
Sigh. The next column will be about sports or something.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.