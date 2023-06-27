Police and fire protection, along with job creation, are among the priorities that magnoliareporter.com readers have for the City of Magnolia.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of six responses to the following open-ended statement:
“My preference is that the Magnolia city government spend more money and effort on …”
The results:
Police and fire protection, 59 votes, 22.77 percent.
Job creation, 55 votes, 21.23 percent.
Park and recreation improvements, 47 votes, 18.14 percent.
Street improvements, 45 votes, 17.37 percent.
Keeping Magnolia clean, 31 votes, 11.96 percent.
Water and sewer improvements, 22 votes, 8.49 percent.
Total votes: 259.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.