Vanilla and buttered pecan have emerged as the favorite ice cream flavors among our readers.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of 10 answers to the following open-ended statement:
“My favorite flavor of ice cream is …”
The results:
Vanilla, 56 votes, 27.45 percent.
Buttered pecan, 38 votes, 18.62 percent.
Chocolate, 29 votes, 14.21 percent.
Fruit such as strawberry, peach, pineapple, 18 votes, 8.82 percent.
Mint chocolate, 16 votes, 7.84 percent.
Rocky Road, 14 votes, 6.86 percent.
Caramel, 11 votes, 5.39 percent.
Cookie dough, 10 votes, 4.9 percent.
Coffee/toffee, 7 votes, 3.43 percent.
Neapolitan, 5 votes, 2.45 percent.
Total votes: 204
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are published for the information and entertainment of our readers.