Most magnoliareporter.com readers will celebrate the New Year by going to bed before midnight.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following open-ended statement:
“Complete the statement: I plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve by …”
The results:
Going to bed at my usual time on Saturday night, 116 votes, 69.46 percent
Watching New Year’s events on television, 27 votes, 16.16 percent.
Attending a New Year’s Eve party, 10 votes, 5.98 percent.
Attending a religious observance, 8 votes, 4.79 percent.
Exploding fireworks, 6 votes, 3.59 percent.
Total votes: 167
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.