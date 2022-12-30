Poll

About 4 percent of readers will celebrate the New Year by exploding fireworks.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers will celebrate the New Year by going to bed before midnight.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following open-ended statement:

“Complete the statement: I plan to celebrate New Year’s Eve by …”

The results:

Going to bed at my usual time on Saturday night, 116 votes, 69.46 percent

Watching New Year’s events on television, 27 votes, 16.16 percent.

Attending a New Year’s Eve party, 10 votes, 5.98 percent.

Attending a religious observance, 8 votes, 4.79 percent.

Exploding fireworks, 6 votes, 3.59 percent.

Total votes: 167

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

