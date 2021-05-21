Mutual fund giant Vanguard recently published a report giving insight into how affluent households invest their money. Vanguard defines affluent households as those with over $500,000 in investable assets.
Of course, you may be thinking “that doesn’t apply to me personally since I am not in that category.” And while that may be true, you might still gain some knowledge that could help eventually put you into that category. I encourage you to read on!
The study includes 800,000 households with an average balance of $1 million in investable assets such as stocks, bonds and mutual funds. This does not include the value of your home, for example, which is not considered an investable asset.
What do these households have in common? For starters, these investors use the stock market, with only 3 percent choosing to remain in fixed income investments only. This should be a huge clue to you on how to accumulate a nest egg. Use the stock market for a portion of your investments.
Remember that phrase “the magic of compound interest.” Well, compound interest isn’t all that magical if you are only earning half a percent on a CD. But stock market returns compounded over time can really add up.
Second, their portfolio of investable assets is diversified. These investors hold both stock and bond investments. When it comes to stocks, they hold both U.S. companies and foreign companies. Ten percent of the households hold very risky portfolios with stocks comprising 98 percent or more of the portfolio. The flip side of that is most investors don’t take extreme risks with the stock market by being over invested in equities. And you probably shouldn’t either.
Another takeaway is most of these households trade infrequently with 75 percent trading an average of only 8 percent of their assets during the year. This behavior flies in the face of business media outlets encouraging frequent trading. Buy Bitcoin today! Sell GameStop short tomorrow! Time to move out of this stock and into the next one!
But let’s face it: If Maria Bartiromo or Jim Cramer comes on TV and simply tells you to hold what you’ve got and be patient, it doesn’t make for very exciting news. It also leaves 99 percent of a three-hour show remaining that has to be filled up with something! Yet patience is one of the most important factors in long term successful investing.
Finally, how did Vanguard investors react in the downturn of March 2020? You might recall that, with the onset of the pandemic, stock markets dropped suddenly by as much as 40 percent. It was a fearful time to be sure. Financial advisors warn clients not to panic in such conditions but that’s easier said than done. It turns out roughly one percent of the households in the Vanguard study did sell out and go to cash. Given the quick bounce back in the markets that summer, it’s unlikely those investors got back in the market in time to recoup their losses, thus causing permanent damage to their portfolio. But the overwhelming majority of investors stayed the course and recovered nicely.
There’s a good chance this article didn’t share anything new. But being reminded of a few basic principles (using the stock market, being diversified, avoiding excessive trading or market timing) that are empirically supported by actual investors might help move you toward that category of an affluent household.
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.