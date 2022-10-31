Our readers prefer to make everyday purchases with credit cards.
Starting last Tuesday, we asked readers to select one of five options to the following question:
“What is your preferred method of payment for purchases or expenses of less than $100?”
The results:
Credit or debit card, 123 votes, 64.73 percent.
Cash, 66 votes, 34.73 percent.
Personal check, 7 votes, 3.68 percent.
Smartphone app, 3 votes, 3.68 percent.
Online payment services such as PayPal, 3 votes, 1.57 percent.
Total votes: 190
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.