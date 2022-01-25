magnoliareporter.com readers don’t want the United States involved in a war with Russia over Ukraine.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Should the United States use its military force if Russia invades Ukraine?”
The results:
No, but the U.S. should impose economic and political sanctions against Russia, 47 votes, 34.3 percent.
No, the U.S. military should not be involved in the defense of Ukraine, 43 votes, 31.38 percent.
Yes, the U.S. military should help Ukraine repel a Russian invasion, 25 votes, 18.24 percent.
Yes, but the U.S. should only provide weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, 22 votes, 16.05 percent.
Total votes: 137
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.