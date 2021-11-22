Most magnoliareporter.com readers plan to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three answers to the following question:
“What are your Thanksgiving holiday travel plans?”
The results:
We will be at home during the Thanksgiving holiday, 115 votes, 76.16 percent.
We will make a brief trip away from home, 21 votes, 13.72 percent.
We will spend most of the Thanksgiving holiday away from home, 11.11 percent.
