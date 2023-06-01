Could the consequences of complying with the Arkansas Constitution be so dire that the state Supreme Court should ignore what that document actually says?
That’s part of the argument being made, though not exactly in those words, by Attorney General Tim Griffin’s office in an appeal filed with the court Tuesday.
Griffin’s office was responding to a temporary restraining order placed on Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ LEARNS Act May 26 by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright.
Passed by lawmakers earlier this year, the 145-page LEARNS Act fundamentally changes Arkansas’ education system. Its provisions include raising minimum teacher salaries from $36,000 to $50,000 and giving families access to state funding through “education freedom accounts” for private and homeschooling.
The law also allowed the State Board of Education to place the struggling Marvell-Elaine School District under the administration of a charter school nonprofit. That move generated a lawsuit by 11 Phillips County residents and two
public education activists.
They said the State Board acted too soon because lawmakers failed to have a separate vote on the LEARNS Act’s emergency clause, apart from the vote on the law itself.
The emergency clause caused the law to go into effect immediately rather than August 1, as would otherwise be the case.
Wright issued his temporary restraining order because the Constitution’s Article 5, Section 1 clearly says an emergency clause vote is supposed to be separate from the vote on the law. Wright ruled the Department of Education cannot implement or enforce the act until he has a hearing on the matter June 20. At that point, the restraining order could be terminated or extended.
As long as anyone can remember, legislators have routinely voted on bills and emergency clauses together. Until now, no one apparently has said anything.
Griffin wants the Supreme Court to stay Wright’s ruling and consider the merits of the case quickly. His office argued that the court should not upend such a longstanding practice without warning. It also argued that the vote on the bill and
the emergency clause, while simultaneous, were recorded separately in the journals kept by the House and Senate. Video recordings of those votes on the Legislature’s website show legislators voting on both at the same time with a single vote as they always do.
Griffin’s office also made practical, nonlegal arguments. The appeal said the state and public schools cannot wait until August 1 to start preparing for life under LEARNS. The Department of Education cannot hire tutors and literacy coaches, create rules for the education freedom accounts, or start implementing school safety programs that were part of the law. Marvell-Elaine will be stuck in limbo until August
1, when perhaps it will be too late to address its problems before school starts.
Then what happens to those kids?
Moreover, unless the Supreme Court intervenes, enforcement of every law that was passed this session with an emergency clause could be delayed amidst a flood of lawsuits. College students could lose their summer school scholarships. Payments made by the state might be considered illegal exactions. Even the Supreme Court’s budget temporarily would be at risk.
Justices are supposed to interpret the Constitution as it written and leave the practical considerations to lawmakers and governors. On this one, the Constitution is clear: The emergency clause must be a separate vote.
But Supreme Court justices are elected officials, too. True, they run in nonpartisan races. But we all know that partisan loyalties, practical considerations, and personal relationships matter a lot. It would not be surprising if justices somehow
found a legal rationale to justify a ruling in the state’s favor.
One last point: Sanders presumably could address the problem with the LEARNS Act by simply calling the Legislature into special session to pass the emergency clause.
But if she did, it would call into question every other law passed with an emergency clause, which is a lot of them. In fact, that’s one of Griffin’s fundamental arguments.
Getting a do-over is probably not an option. Regardless of what happens in this case, lawmakers should start doing it right from this point forward. Emergency clauses should be voted on separately, as the Constitution requires.
Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 18 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com . Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.