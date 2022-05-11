Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of jobs on the ballot that people might not know what they do.
Today we highlight the job of a county coroner.
County Coroner in Arkansas
When someone dies in Arkansas, the county corner has a role in responding and documenting what happened. The county coroner is one of nine elected executive positions in Arkansas though it's an appointed position in some counties.
Term in Office: A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 changed the term of a county coroner from two years to four years. The pay for the job varies depending on the population of the county, and is set by the Quorum Court using minimums and maximums in state law.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported salaries ranging from about $6,000 to $125,527 in their 2021 county government salary survey. In Grant County, the coroner salary was listed at $75 per call. Counties that reported a low salary were for part-time positions.
Act 194 of 2017 created a tiered pay for coroners, allowing Quorum Courts the ability to pay a higher salary for corners with specific training.
Eligibility Requirements:
United States citizen
At least 18 years old
Registered to vote in their county
No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their four-year term, a county coroner is responsible for:
Investigating deaths 24 hours a day, 365 days a week
Determining cause of death
Maintaining death records
Controlling county jails when a sheriff is imprisoned there
May Primary
In Arkansas, the county coroner position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, there might be only one political party that has candidates for this position. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner would be unopposed in November.
CLICK HERE to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.
Early voting started May 9.