magnoliareporter.com readers agree that an age limit should be set on the presidency.
Starting Saturday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Should the U.S. Constitution be amended to set an age limit on the presidency?”
The results:
Yes. No one past the age of 70 should be elected president, 94 votes, 43.31 percent.
No. There should be no age limit, 46 votes, 21.19 percent.
Yes. No one past the age of 80 should be elected president, 43 votes, 19.81 percent.
Yes. No one past the age of 60 should be elected president, 34 votes, 15.66 percent.
Total votes: 217
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.