What do a couple of 90-year-olds know about investing?
Warren Buffett is a well-known name to investors, having run Berkshire Hathaway for the last 55 years or so. At age 90, his reputation as a successful investor is virtually unmatched over the long run.
Less well known to the public is his partner, Charlie Munger. At age 97, Charlie could be considered the “senior” partner in some ways. Remarkably, they’ve worked together for over 60 years and reportedly never had an argument, at least not a serious one. Interesting, considering Buffett’s a Democrat and Munger’s a Republican. Buffett applied to Harvard and was rejected (I’d hate to be that admissions counselor) while Munger is a Harvard graduate.
Warren chooses his words carefully while Charlie can be quite direct: “Although humility is a trait I much admire, I don’t think I quite got my full share!”
But they have more in common than different. Both live in modest houses that they have owned for 50 years. Material possessions are unimportant to them. (Although, according to Warren, Charlie does have a boat.) They both grew up in middle-class families a mile apart in Omaha. They both worked at Warren’s dad’s grocery store, though at different times. They never met until years later when they were adults.
Their investment philosophy is completely in alignment; buy good companies with honorable people managing them and hold those companies forever. Many investment firms buy a great business and them move in to take over and “improve” it, often with disastrous results. Buffett and Munger are just the opposite. They buy all or part of a business and then stay out of the way. “Hire well, manage little.”
As to how these two met, Buffett was just beginning his career as a money manager in Omaha. He was invited to the home of a local doctor and his wife to give his pitch. The wife listened intently while the husband appeared disinterested and hardly paying attention. When Buffett finished, the wife turned to her husband and said, “what do you think?’ The husband replied, “I’m going to give him a hundred thousand to invest.” Buffett was shocked, since at that time he was managing roughly half a million total and the doctor had appeared to pay no attention.
Buffett asked the doctor why he was willing to invest that much. The doc replied “because you remind me of Charlie Munger!” Buffett’s response:” Well, I don’t know who Charlie Munger is, but I like him!”
Within a month or so, Warren and Charlie met each other for dinner. And the rest, as they say, is history.
More than 60 years later, Warren and Charlie are still friends, still investing, and managing a company worth about $630 billion. That’s billion with a “b”, putting it in the top 10 most valuable companies on the planet.
In an interview with CNBC business reporter Becky Quick, Buffett says one of the joys of the business is they get to work with people they like. “We don’t have to work with jerks,” says Buffett. “You can’t make a good deal with a bad person. Sooner or later, it will come back to haunt you. According to Munger, they want to buy a great business at a fair price, as opposed to buying a fair business at a great price.
You too can invest with these native Nebraskans. A share of Berkshire Hathaway currently sells for around $420,000. But don’t buy it for the income. The company pays no dividends. There is a second class of stock available, Berkshire B, that you can buy for around $280 per share. But it doesn’t pay dividends either.
However, without buying any Berkshire stock, there are still some takeaways here. Be careful who you deal with in life in all areas. And when it comes to investing, use the stock market and be in it for the long haul. It can pay off handsomely!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.