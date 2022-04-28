Are you looking at your sample ballot for the May 24 Arkansas primary? There are a lot of elected jobs on the ballot that people might not be as familiar with as they'd like to be.
This article highlights the job of a county judge.
The role of a county judge is an administrative one in Arkansas. The county judge is the CEO of a county, an elected official responsible for the day-to-day business of running county government.
The historic title can cause confusion for people who aren't familiar with this elected position because a county judge isn't hearing criminal court cases. In other states, the administrative role of County Judge is often called the “County Administrator.”
Term in Office: A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2016 changed the term of a county judge from two years to four years. The pay for the job varies depending on the population of the county, and is set by the Quorum Court.
The Association of Arkansas Counties reported salaries ranging from just under $20,000 up to $133,000 in their 2020 county government salary survey. The survey indicated some county judges worked part-time.
Eligibility Requirements:
At least 25 years old
Registered to vote in their county
No fraud or felony convictions
Job Duties:
Over their four-year term, a county judge is responsible for:
Maintaining and having custody of county property
Overseeing public roads and bridges outside city limits
Administering county ordinances
Presiding over the Quorum Court, where the judge has veto power but not a vote
Authorizing county spending or paying of bills
Accepting grants from outside entities
Hiring county employees that don't work for another county official
Hearing property tax appeals (this is where that judge title comes in)
Meeting with local mayors at least once a year for intergovernmental meetings
In some counties, judges have assisted with burial costs for indigent people or have created community service programs.
MAY PRIMARY
In Arkansas, the county judge position is a partisan race on the ballot. This means there may be Democratic or Republican candidates wanting the position.
A primary is meant to reduce the number of candidates associated with a political party until there is only one candidate from each party to choose from in a later race (November in our case).
In several Arkansas counties, only one political party may have candidates for county judge. In this instance, the May 24 vote is the final vote for the office. The winner wouldn't have opposition in the November general election.
CLICK HERE to find out what is on your ballot at the Arkansas Secretary of State's VoterView website.