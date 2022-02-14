magnoliareporter.com readers narrowly agree that you shouldn’t tell other people about bad dreams you’ve had about them.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
‘If you had a bad dream about someone you know, would you tell them about it?”
The results:
No. It is not a good idea to let some people know you’re having dreams about them, 41 votes, 40.59 percent.
Yes. It’s just a dream, 28 votes, 27.72 percent.
Yes. It may provide a useful warning, 22 votes, 21.78 percent.
No. It could foreshadow events or change the future, 10 votes, 9.9 percent.
Total votes: 101
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.