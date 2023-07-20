The family of Derrick Berry Jr. (D.J.) would like to thank the community very much for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, food, flowers and all of the love shown throughout the community. The support during this difficult time is very much appreciated and of great comfort to all of the family.
Special Thanks to:
Albemarle Corporation
Southern Arkansas University
Magnolia Boys & Girls Club
Magnolia School District
Magnolia High School Class of 2024
R.L. Reed Funeral Home
Sheriff (Evangelist) Leroy Martin
Arkansas State Police (LeRon Fielding)
Thanks again friends, family and the entire community for the love shown. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
The Berry Family