The family of Derrick Berry Jr. (D.J.) would like to thank the community very much for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards, food, flowers and all of the love shown throughout the community. The support during this difficult time is very much appreciated and of great comfort to all of the family.

Special Thanks to:

Albemarle Corporation

Southern Arkansas University

Magnolia Boys & Girls Club

Magnolia School District

Magnolia High School Class of 2024

R.L. Reed Funeral Home

Sheriff (Evangelist) Leroy Martin

Arkansas State Police (LeRon Fielding)

Thanks again friends, family and the entire community for the love shown. Please continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

The Berry Family

