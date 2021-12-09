The COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all magnoliareporter.com to some degree.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“Which of the following statements about the COVID-19 pandemic best applies to you?”
The results:
My life was affected by the same problems and inconveniences as everyone faced, 74 votes, 45.12 percent.
I know people whose lives were affected by the pandemic, but I was not affected to the same degree, 34 votes, 20.73 percent
My life was greatly affected by the pandemic due to a death, illness or employment changes, 30 votes, 18.29 percent.
The pandemic hardly affected my life at all, 26 votes, 15.85 percent.
Total votes: 164
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.