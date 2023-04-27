magnoliareporter.com readers want more food trucks in Magnolia.
Starting Saturday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“The City of Magnolia may raise the number of food truck permits from the current number of eight. What do you think about this proposal?”
The results:
Allow an unlimited number of food trucks in Magnolia, 132 votes, 46.8 percent.
Allow up to 12 food trucks in Magnolia, 118 votes, 41.84 percent.
Keep the number at eight, 16 votes, 5.67 percent.
Don’t allow food trucks in Magnolia except for festivals, 15 votes, 5.31 percent.
Reduce the number of trucks, 1 vote, 0.35 percent.
Total votes: 282
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.