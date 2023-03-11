Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ signing the LEARNS Act into law Wednesday was a historic event that changes Arkansas education, but it also was only the latest step in a process that now moves to the less flashy but really important rule-making stage.
Sanders called the bill “the largest overhaul of our state’s education system in Arkansas history.”
That statement was not political hyperbole. Parents will have access through “education freedom accounts” to 90% of the state’s per pupil foundation funding now going to public schools. That’s potentially about $7,000, in current dollars, per child that they could use for private and homeschooling expenses. That part of the law will be phased in, with students from certain groups eligible the first two years and then all students eligible in year three.
That’s the most contentious part of the LEARNS Act, but not the only momentous one.
Arkansas’ minimum teacher salary will rise from $36,000 to $50,000, moving the state from 48th to the top five. The law also repeals the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, which means they can be fired more easily. Third graders not scoring proficient in reading will not advance to the fourth grade – and that would be two-thirds of them at the moment – although there are exceptions and the state will be providing additional support for struggling students. And there are other changes.
It’s hard to imagine Sanders ever doing anything bigger as governor even if she serves eight years. She came into office with an enormous amount of political capital, and she has taken advantage of it. If she runs for higher office, she’ll be pointing to this.
The 145-page law is broad and expansive, but it leaves many details to the rule-making process that will be led by Sanders’ secretary of education, Jacob Oliva, and finalized by the State Board of Education.
As Oliva told reporters after the bill signing, they’ll have to answer a lot of questions. How will families apply for the education freedom accounts? What are the requirements for private schools to be accredited and eligible to accept the state money? How will the money be transferred from state government to private education entities? How must private schools test students, as required by the law for them to continue receiving the state funds?
Those are just a few of the school choice-related questions whose answers will put meat on the skeleton. Other areas also must be fleshed out. For example, teachers will be able to earn up to $10,000 in performance bonuses, but eligibility requirements still must be determined. That’s an important detail because there almost certainly won’t be nearly enough money for every good teacher to get $10,000.
Oliva told reporters the Department of Education will “act with urgency” and has already set up some internal deadlines. It must move fast because we’re in mid-March, and parents and schools, both public and private, will need time to adjust to the rules before the next school year starts. For the law’s phased-in elements, there will be more time.
Oliva said the rule-making process will be transparent. The department is looking for volunteers for six working groups covering topics such as implementing the education freedom accounts, improving teaching and learning, and school safety. He met in Northwest Arkansas with about 15 school superintendents on Friday.
The rules are not the only work remaining before the state’s education system stops transforming. While legislators have passed the LEARNS Act, they still must fund it over the next two years, and then we’ll have to see what happens the following year when every student will be eligible for the education freedom accounts.
Finally, the state’s Democrats released a press release where their chairman, Grant Tennille, said he’d talked to attorneys who told him they are already working on a lawsuit. He didn’t say who they were and doesn’t have any details, but Tennille is credible, and the news is no surprise, anyway.
Lawsuits, and the possibility of lawsuits, are always part of education policymaking in Arkansas. Some things never change.
