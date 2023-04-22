magnoliareporter.com readers want to keep the mockingbird as Arkansas’ official state bird.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following question:
“Several birds have been touted to replace the mockingbird as Arkansas’ official state bird. Which of the following would you prefer?”
The results:
Keep the mockingbird, 147 votes, 72.77 percent.
Mallard, 22 votes, 10.89 percent.
Blue jay, 16 votes, 7.92 percent.
Some other bird, 8 votes, 3.69 percent.
Turkey vulture, 6 votes, 2.97 percent.
Painted bunting, 3 votes, 1.49 percent.
Kentucky warbler, 0
Total votes: 202
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.