Less than 2 percent of our readers want the state bird changed to an Arkansas legislator's new preference for the painted bunting.

magnoliareporter.com readers want to keep the mockingbird as Arkansas’ official state bird.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following question:

“Several birds have been touted to replace the mockingbird as Arkansas’ official state bird. Which of the following would you prefer?”

The results:

Keep the mockingbird, 147 votes, 72.77 percent.

Mallard, 22 votes, 10.89 percent.

Blue jay, 16 votes, 7.92 percent.

Some other bird, 8 votes, 3.69 percent.

Turkey vulture, 6 votes, 2.97 percent.

Painted bunting, 3 votes, 1.49 percent.

Kentucky warbler, 0

Total votes: 202

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

