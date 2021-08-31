Arkansas is one of 15 states where citizens can ask voters to consider a referendum on a new state law, propose a state law and a constitutional amendment.
But in order to get their issue on a ballot, a group must collect a certain number of voter signatures from at least 15 counties across Arkansas. This geographic distribution requirement is where many groups using unpaid volunteers seem to stall.
The Arkansas Constitution ties the number of required voter signatures to the number of people who voted for governor in the last election.
Step A: Collect Voter Signatures
Constitutional amendments require voter signatures equaling 10% of the number of people who voted in the last governor's election, or 89,151 for the 2022 ballot. State laws require 8%, or 71,321 signatures.
Step B: Collect Voter Signatures In 15 Counties
Petitions must contain voter signatures from at least 15 counties to qualify for the ballot.
Step C: Geographic Requirements
In each of the 15 counties, petitions for constitutional amendments must contain voter signatures representing 5% of the number of people in that county who voted for governor in the last election. State laws require signatures equaling 4%.
As examples, people in Calhoun County – where 1,791 persons voted for governor in 2018, would need 72 voter signatures on a petition to change a state law, and 90 signatures for a constitutional amendment. By contrast, 5,387 signatures would be needed from Pulaski County for a state law change, and 6,734 for a constitutional amendment.
CLICK THE PDF for signature thresholds by county taken from the Secretary of State's handbook. The deadline to submit petitions is July 8, 2022.
As of August 26, the Secretary of State's Office has received seven proposed amendments and state laws for the November 2022 ballot.
CLICK HERE to see proposals from the legislature and those filed by citizen groups so far.