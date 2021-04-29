Awhile back a friend of mine told me about buying a cow at auction.
After a few months, the cow gave birth to a calf. He didn’t even know the cow was pregnant and the calf was a pleasant surprise. He viewed it as getting two for the price of one, sort of a dividend, you might say. He now had a calf he could grow out and sell, getting much of his initial investment back. Plus, he would still have the cow to produce more calves in the future.
The closest I’ve ever come to something like that was adopting a stray mutt that showed up at my house. Two weeks later she gave birth to a litter of six puppies. It’s not quite the same feeling as getting an extra calf!
Let’s apply that same principle of a bonus to the stock market. While stocks don’t produce calves, they do pay dividends. But unlike the surprise calf, dividends are public information known well ahead of time. You know when the dividend will be paid and how much it will be.
Is there any opportunity for a bonus there? Suppose a stock is trading at $50 and will pay a cash dividend in 30 days of $2. If you buy the stock today, you get the dividend. If you wait another day, the stock goes ex-dividend, meaning you don’t get this particular dividend.
Are you better off to buy today, and get the dividend, or should you wait? It seems clear that if you buy today, you are better off by a couple bucks. On the other hand, it could be argued that after the company distributes the dividend, the stock price will drop by the amount of the dividend (since assets have been distributed out of the company). If the stock is trading at $50 the day before the dividend, it should theoretically drop to $48 after the distribution. If a cow that’s worth $2,000 is going to birth a calf next week, and the calf is worth $500, then the cow alone after the birth should be worth $1,500.
The question of dividends and subsequent valuation of the stock has been studied extensively. So back to our question: Do you buy the stock now and collect the dividend or wait until after the dividend is paid and buy the stock at the theoretically cheaper price? The answer: it doesn’t matter. If you buy now, you collect the dividend for sure. But you will likely see a price drop after the dividend is paid.
Does the price always drop by the amount of the dividend distributed? Here’s where it gets a little muddy, much like a feedlot. The price of a stock is influenced constantly throughout the day as new information becomes available. Dozens of items of information are released over the course of the trading day that cause movements in the price of the stock. In our example, it’s unlikely the price of the stock will drop by exactly $2. In fact, the price could even go up depending on information released that day.
I should also mention short term trading often results in dividends being taxed at ordinary income tax rates, which can approach 40 percent at the federal level. By contrast, stocks held for the long term currently are taxed at capital gains rates, rates significantly lower than ordinary rates.
At the end of the day, can investors take advantage of dividend distributions to earn above average returns in the market? The short answer is no. In fact, because of tax inefficiencies and trading costs, the net gain is probably more like a net loss.
While discussing dividends, I should mention the distribution policies of mutual funds. Mutual funds are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their realized gains each year. This often means heavy distributions flow out of the funds at the end of the year. Such distributions are taxable to you. Assume it’s late in the year, say November, and you are looking at a fund with a price of $10. Of the $10, $2 will be distributed out in December as profits. Do you buy now or wait until after the distribution? In this case, you should probably wait. If you buy now, you will incur $2 of taxable income on an asset you held only briefly. If you wait until after the distribution, you get the fund at a cheaper price and avoid the tax liability for the current year. By the way, does anybody want a puppy?
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.