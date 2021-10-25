magnoliareporter.com invited its readers this weekend to select one of two answers to the following question:
“Do you and your family commemorate Halloween in any way?”
The results:
Yes, through trick-or-treating, parties, decorating or other means, 19 votes, 57.5 percent.
No, we do not give out candy, have a party, decorate or acknowledge it any way, 14 votes, 42.5 percent.
Total votes: 33
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.