We know the Arkansas Legislature is preparing to discuss and vote on a tax cut package that will largely benefit a small number of wealthy Arkansans.
Right now, more than 1 in 5 children in Arkansas are growing up in poverty. And we're ranked near the bottom of states in our educational and health outcomes.
Cutting taxes for the wealthy will do nothing to make Arkansas a better place to raise or be a kid.
The following organizations have sent a letter to members of the 93rd General Assembly urging them to invest state revenue in programs that will improve outcomes for Arkansas's kids, instead of cutting taxes for the wealthiest Arkansans.
AAUW Arkansas
Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
Arkansas Association for Infant Mental Health
Arkansas Citizens First Congress
Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese
Arkansas Community Institute
Arkansas Community Organizations
Arkansas Medical, Dental & Pharmaceutical Association
Arkansas Public Policy Panel
Arkansas Support Network
Arkansas Waiver Association
Disability Rights Arkansas
Hispanic Women’s Organization of Arkansas
Marshallese Educational Initiative
Rural Community Alliance
The Urban League of the State of Arkansas
Brooke Edwards, Communications Director. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families
