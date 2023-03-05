Few magnoliareporter.com readers have the ambition of flying to the moon.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Given the opportunity, would you like to fly to the moon?”
The results:
No, I would not like to go to the moon, 114 votes, 78.02 percent.
Yes, I would like to go to the moon, 28 votes, 19.17 percent.
Only if I can stay there permanently, 4 votes, 2.73 percent.
Total votes: 146.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.