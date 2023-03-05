Moon

Given the opportunity, about 3 percent of our readers would live on the moon.

Few magnoliareporter.com readers have the ambition of flying to the moon.

Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:

“Given the opportunity, would you like to fly to the moon?”

The results:

No, I would not like to go to the moon, 114 votes, 78.02 percent.

Yes, I would like to go to the moon, 28 votes, 19.17 percent.

Only if I can stay there permanently, 4 votes, 2.73 percent.

Total votes: 146.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

