Almost half of magnoliareporter.com readers say they work for a salary or hourly wage, while the remainder are divided among retirement and five other work scenarios.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of seven responses to the following statement:
“As Labor Day approaches, select the response that best applies to your work situation.”
The results:
I work at a job for a salary or hourly wage, 75 votes, 49.34 percent.
I am retired, 48 votes, 31.57 percent.
I am self-employed or work at a business owned by a family member, 11 votes, 7.23 percent.
I am unemployed and looking for work, 7 votes, 4.6 percent.
I am unemployed but I am not looking for work, 6 votes, 3.94 percent.
I maintain a household for children, with or without a spouse, without compensation, 4 votes, 2.63 percent.
I am presently engaged as a caregiver for a child, spouse or family member without compensation, 1 vote, 0.65 percent.
Total votes: 152 votes.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.