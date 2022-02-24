Poll

About 30 percent of readers feel unsafe to some degree while at work.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers feel safe in their workplace.

Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“How safe do you feel against the threat of violent crime at your workplace?”

The results:

I feel very safe, no concerns, 46 votes, 41.81 percent.

I have a few concerns, but I do not feel threatened, 31 votes, 28.18 percent.

I worry about violent crime at my workplace all the time, 18 votes, 16.36 percent.

I have sometimes been concerned for my personal safety, and that of my co-workers, 15 votes, 13.63 percent.

Total votes: 110.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

