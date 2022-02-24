Most magnoliareporter.com readers feel safe in their workplace.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“How safe do you feel against the threat of violent crime at your workplace?”
The results:
I feel very safe, no concerns, 46 votes, 41.81 percent.
I have a few concerns, but I do not feel threatened, 31 votes, 28.18 percent.
I worry about violent crime at my workplace all the time, 18 votes, 16.36 percent.
I have sometimes been concerned for my personal safety, and that of my co-workers, 15 votes, 13.63 percent.
Total votes: 110.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.