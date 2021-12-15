Poll

About 11 percent of readers think the area will receive snow in the range of last February's storm.

magnoliareporter.com readers think the area will receive a dusting of snow this winter, at most.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five options to respond to the following statement:

"Predict Columbia County’s snowfall this winter."

The results:

Up to 2 inches, 60 votes, 36.58 percent.

None, 47 votes, 28.65 percent.

Up to 4 inches, 26 votes, 15.85 percent.

A disaster to equal or top last February, 19 votes, 11.58 percent.

Up to 8 inches, 12 votes, 7.31 percent.

Total votes: 164.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

