magnoliareporter.com readers think the area will receive a dusting of snow this winter, at most.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of five options to respond to the following statement:
"Predict Columbia County’s snowfall this winter."
The results:
Up to 2 inches, 60 votes, 36.58 percent.
None, 47 votes, 28.65 percent.
Up to 4 inches, 26 votes, 15.85 percent.
A disaster to equal or top last February, 19 votes, 11.58 percent.
Up to 8 inches, 12 votes, 7.31 percent.
Total votes: 164.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.