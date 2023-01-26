Poll

About 22 percent of our readers say George Santos should not resign.

magnoliareporter.com readers agree that troubled New York congressman George Santos should resign.

Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:

“Should George Santos resign from Congress for embellishing his resume?”

The results:

Yes, he should resign, 131 votes, 79.87 percent.

No, he should not resign, 33 votes, 20.12 percent.

Total votes: 164.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you