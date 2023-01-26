magnoliareporter.com readers agree that troubled New York congressman George Santos should resign.
Starting Monday, we invited readers to select one of two responses to the following question:
“Should George Santos resign from Congress for embellishing his resume?”
The results:
Yes, he should resign, 131 votes, 79.87 percent.
No, he should not resign, 33 votes, 20.12 percent.
Total votes: 164.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.