magnoliareporter.com readers like the free livestreaming service provided by the Magnolia School District’s PanthersTV channel on YouTube.
Emphasize the “free.”
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Would you be willing to pay money to watch livestreaming of Magnolia School District sports and other events provided by the district’s PanthersTV?”
The results:
No, Magnolia sports and other event livestreaming should be provided as a free public service, 135 votes, 83.33 percent.
Yes, up to $25 a year, 21 votes, 12.96 percent.
Yes, up to $50 a year, 6 votes, 3.7 percent.
Total votes: 162
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.