I wanted to share some of the health risks of cell towers while there is time.
I'm not sure why only land owners within 200 feet were sent notices, and I want everybody to know there is a public hearing in the Magnolia City Hall Chamber December 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Please read some of the health risks and you'll see why this is being done so quietly!
If you live on Olive Street, Lucy Circle, Columbia and even as far away as the school you need to read up and come to this meeting! I know this is the worst time of the year to deal with something like this but I don't want you to learn all the dirty details after the fact! It's going to stick up 125 feet so if you can see it from your house after it's up you can be sure you’re going to have trouble selling your house at full value.
What distance is safe to live? Israeli research conducted by Tel Aviv University confirms a similar pattern. In this study, 622 people living 1148 feet (350m) or less from a cell phone transmission station for 3-7 years were compared to 1222 controls living further away. Out of the high exposure group, 8 cases of cancer were diagnosed within just one year. Three cases of breast cancer and 1 case each of ovarian, lung, bone, kidney and lymphatic cancer.
Based on these results, the researchers calculated the relative risk of cancer to be over four times higher for those living 350m or less from a cell phone transmitter.
What to do if you live very close? If you find that you live within the inner circle of cellular towers, my suggestion is to consider moving.
Though inconvenient, this is by far the best option. I’ve already had one friend change homes because of extreme sensitivity to high EMFs in her area. To date, Sweden and Germany recognize electromagnetic hypersensitivity (EHS) as an actual medical condition. I expect that to grow in the coming years.
Bill Brecht
Magnolia