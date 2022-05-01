Most of our readers have not yet received their federal income tax refund.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Have you received your federal income tax refund yet?”
The results:
Yes, I have received my refund, 57 votes, 40.14 percent.
No, because I will not be getting a refund, 39 votes, 27.46 percent.
No, I have not received my refund, 37 votes, 26.05 percent.
Don’t know. I filed for an extension, 9 votes, 6.33 percent.
Total votes: 142
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.