About 6 percent of our readers have filed for income tax extensions.

Most of our readers have not yet received their federal income tax refund.

Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Have you received your federal income tax refund yet?”

The results:

Yes, I have received my refund, 57 votes, 40.14 percent.

No, because I will not be getting a refund, 39 votes, 27.46 percent.

No, I have not received my refund, 37 votes, 26.05 percent.

Don’t know. I filed for an extension, 9 votes, 6.33 percent.

Total votes: 142

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

