Smoked turkeys are preferred by a plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers.
Beginning last Friday, we invited our readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“How do you prefer your Thanksgiving turkey?”
The results:
Smoked, 58 votes, 36.47 percent.
Oven roasted, 40 votes, 25.15 percent.
Deep fried, 39 votes, 24.52 percent.
I prefer a different meal at Thanksgiving, 22 votes, 13.83 percent.
Total votes: 159.
magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.