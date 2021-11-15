Poll

About 14 percent of our readers don't want turkey at Thanksgiving.

Smoked turkeys are preferred by a plurality of magnoliareporter.com readers.

Beginning last Friday, we invited our readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“How do you prefer your Thanksgiving turkey?”

The results:

Smoked, 58 votes, 36.47 percent.

Oven roasted, 40 votes, 25.15 percent.

Deep fried, 39 votes, 24.52 percent.

I prefer a different meal at Thanksgiving, 22 votes, 13.83 percent.

Total votes: 159.

magnoliareporter.com polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

