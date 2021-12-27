Poll

About 4 percent of readers say it's not rude to use a smart phone while dining out with a spouse.

Don’t use the smart phone while you are dining out with your spouse.

Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:

“Is it rude to use a smart phone while dining out with your significant other?”

The results:

Yes, 76 votes, 49.03 percent.

It depends on the reason the phone is being used, 72 votes, 46.45 percent.

No, 4 votes, 2.58 percent.

I used to think so, but no longer, 3 votes, 1.93 percent.

Total votes: 155 votes.

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

