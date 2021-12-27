Don’t use the smart phone while you are dining out with your spouse.
Starting Friday, we invited readers to select one of four answers to the following question:
“Is it rude to use a smart phone while dining out with your significant other?”
The results:
Yes, 76 votes, 49.03 percent.
It depends on the reason the phone is being used, 72 votes, 46.45 percent.
No, 4 votes, 2.58 percent.
I used to think so, but no longer, 3 votes, 1.93 percent.
Total votes: 155 votes.
