Poll

About 2 percent of readers consider on-site child care or health care important when it comes to seeking a full-time job.

Job security and good co-workers are among the factors our readers consider when seeking a full-time job.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of eight responses to the following question:

“Putting aside a higher salary and health insurance benefits, which of the following factors are most important to you when seeking full-time employment?”

The results:

Great co-workers and respected management, 27 votes, 21.95 percent.

Job security, 27 votes, 21.95 percent.

Flexible work and/or ability to work from home, 23 votes, 18.69 percent.

Feeling valued as part of a team, 17 votes, 13.82 percent.

Safe and comfortable working conditions, 11 votes, 8.94 percent.

Vacation and time-off policies, 8 votes, 6.5 percent.

Challenging work that develops my skills, 7 votes, 5.69 percent.

On-site child care or health care, 3 votes, 2.43 percent.

Total votes: 123

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you