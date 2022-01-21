Job security and good co-workers are among the factors our readers consider when seeking a full-time job.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of eight responses to the following question:
“Putting aside a higher salary and health insurance benefits, which of the following factors are most important to you when seeking full-time employment?”
The results:
Great co-workers and respected management, 27 votes, 21.95 percent.
Job security, 27 votes, 21.95 percent.
Flexible work and/or ability to work from home, 23 votes, 18.69 percent.
Feeling valued as part of a team, 17 votes, 13.82 percent.
Safe and comfortable working conditions, 11 votes, 8.94 percent.
Vacation and time-off policies, 8 votes, 6.5 percent.
Challenging work that develops my skills, 7 votes, 5.69 percent.
On-site child care or health care, 3 votes, 2.43 percent.
Total votes: 123
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.