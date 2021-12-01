magnoliareporter.com readers are almost evenly split between people who feel much older or much younger than their physical age.
Beginning Sunday, we invited readers to select one of five answers to the following question:
“Generally speaking, how old do you feel?”
I feel 10 or more years older than my physical age, 44 votes, 27.5 percent.
I feel 10 or more years younger than my physical age, 43 votes, 26.87 percent.
My sense of self is appropriate to my physical age, 31 votes, 19.37 percent.
I feel 3 or more years older than my physical age, 23 votes, 14.37 percent.
I feel 3 or more years younger than my physical age, 19 votes, 11.87 percent.
Total votes: 160
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.