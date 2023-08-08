Poll

About 4 percent of our readers say a relative would owe them a cut of tonight's Mega Millions jackpot.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they would not ask a relative who won tonight’s $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot for a piece of the action.

Many, however, expect to receive a cut anyway.

Starting Saturday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following question:

“If a blood relative won the $1.55 billion Mega Millions lottery, would you ask them for some of the money?”

The results:

No, I would not want the burden, 79 votes, 47.87 percent

No. But they would probably insist on giving me some or providing for me anyway, 72 votes, 43.63 percent.

Yes. But they probably would not give me any, 8 votes, 4.84 percent.

Yes. I would feel like they owe me some of it, 6 votes, 3.63 percent.

Total votes: 165

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you