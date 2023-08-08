Most magnoliareporter.com readers say they would not ask a relative who won tonight’s $1.55 billion Mega Millions jackpot for a piece of the action.
Many, however, expect to receive a cut anyway.
Starting Saturday, we invited our readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“If a blood relative won the $1.55 billion Mega Millions lottery, would you ask them for some of the money?”
The results:
No, I would not want the burden, 79 votes, 47.87 percent
No. But they would probably insist on giving me some or providing for me anyway, 72 votes, 43.63 percent.
Yes. But they probably would not give me any, 8 votes, 4.84 percent.
Yes. I would feel like they owe me some of it, 6 votes, 3.63 percent.
Total votes: 165
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.