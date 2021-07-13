Jake Bequette and Sen. John Boozman both played football for the Arkansas Razorbacks, but in announcing his bid to take Boozman’s seat Monday, Bequette followed the playbook of Arkansas’ other United States senator, Tom Cotton.
Boozman is a reliably conservative Republican vote in the U.S. Senate, but in style and rhetoric he and Cotton are quite different. Boozman is soft-spoken, mild-mannered and uncontroversial. He’s a nice guy. Cotton, in contrast, relishes political combat.
Cotton left a legal career to join the Army, where he served with the 101st Airborne Division in Iraq and then later served in Afghanistan with another unit. He was elected to the Senate at age 37 in 2014, defeating another uncontroversial senator, Mark Pryor.
Which brings us to Bequette, who announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Fox News and with a two-minute online video. Unlike Boozman, who sometimes mentions his playing days, it’s a major theme of Bequette’s video. He talks about his career playing football for the Razorbacks and the New England Patriots and notes that he sacked Tim Tebow in college. In politics as in football, he said, “Either your side wins, or the other one does.” That sounds a lot like Cotton.
Bequette tells us that he left the NFL to volunteer with the 101st Airborne Division and served in Iraq, which again sounds like Cotton. He had played in eight games in two seasons before being released by the Patriots.
Bequette, 32, never mentions Boozman in the ad. He says he’s “no squish career politician” and that “Democrats have been taken over by radical socialists, and too many Republicans just go along to get along.” He said he’s sick of “politicians who only stand up for President Trump when they stand to benefit.” Boozman voted to certify President Biden’s election and said Trump “bears some responsibility” for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Trump nevertheless endorsed him months ago. For those who would doubt his candidacy, Bequette said, “Just see if you can block me.”
Bequette joins a field that so far potentially includes three other Republicans and three Democrats. Before his entrance, the most high-profile candidate was Jan Morgan, a gun activist and media personality who challenged Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2018 and won 30%.
Bequette and Morgan will occupy the same lane – tough talking and Trump supporting – but Bequette will be a more formidable opponent. He’ll be mainstream, he’ll be able to raise money, and he looks like a Hollywood action hero. Seriously, he could play Superman.
Boozman has a history of winning multi-candidate races. He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2001 after winning a four-person Republican primary. In 2010, he won an outright majority – 53% – in an eight-person Republican primary race for the U.S. Senate. That’s an impressive political win.
But all that came before he turned 70 years old, and it came before the Republican Party moved away from Boozman’s brand of politics and toward Bequette’s. If Boozman and Bequette were facing each other in the general election, Boozman would be virtually guaranteed of winning. But their race is in the Republican Party primary, where most voters will be Trump supporters, some of whom will not forgive Boozman for voting to certify Biden’s election. If Boozman can’t win an outright majority, he’ll be forced into a runoff, where the turnout will be smaller and more partisan.
There is a possible historical parallel. In 1974, Gov. Dale Bumpers challenged Sen. J. William Fulbright, a nationally known politician and fellow Democrat who had been in the Senate 30 years and was 69 years old. Bumpers wasn’t Superman material, but he was younger, fresher and more charismatic than Fulbright, and he won easily.
And of course, there’s Cotton, an Iraq war veteran who believes only one side wins and who, in his 30s, defeated a nice guy incumbent senator.
Will Bequette make the same formula work for himself? Boozman is still the favorite. Many have tried, but no one’s been able to sack him yet.
