Readers agree that sleep deprivation sometimes affects their job performance.
Starting Sunday, we invited readers to select one of four responses to the following question:
“How often does sleep deprivation affect your work performance?”
The results:
At least once a week, 46 votes, 41.07 percent.
Never, 26 votes, 23.21 percent.
Occasionally, 22 votes, 19.64 percent.
A few times a month, 18 votes, 16.07 percent.
Total votes: 112
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.