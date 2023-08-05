Poll

About 3 percent of readers would find joy in real proof of Earth contact by an alien species.

Most magnoliareporter.com readers would be somewhat blasé about the news of alien contact.

Starting Tuesday, we invited our readers to select one of six responses to the following question:

“Assuming there was indisputable evidence that the Earth has been, or is currently being visited by, another spacefaring species, what do you think would be the global reaction?”

The results:

A wait-and-see attitude, 34 votes, 26.15 percent.

Worldwide panic and disruption, 30 votes, 23.07 percent.

Disinterest – most would feel their lives are not affected, 27 votes, 20.76 percent.

Widespread anxiety about the future, 26 votes, 20 percent.

Global and personal preparations to battle an alien invasion, 9 votes, 6.92 percent.

Great anticipation and joy knowing “we are not alone,” 4 votes, 3.07 percent.

Total votes: 130

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

