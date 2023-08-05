Most magnoliareporter.com readers would be somewhat blasé about the news of alien contact.
Starting Tuesday, we invited our readers to select one of six responses to the following question:
“Assuming there was indisputable evidence that the Earth has been, or is currently being visited by, another spacefaring species, what do you think would be the global reaction?”
The results:
A wait-and-see attitude, 34 votes, 26.15 percent.
Worldwide panic and disruption, 30 votes, 23.07 percent.
Disinterest – most would feel their lives are not affected, 27 votes, 20.76 percent.
Widespread anxiety about the future, 26 votes, 20 percent.
Global and personal preparations to battle an alien invasion, 9 votes, 6.92 percent.
Great anticipation and joy knowing “we are not alone,” 4 votes, 3.07 percent.
Total votes: 130
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.