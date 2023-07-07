Mongolia

Fewer than 3 percent of our readers want to visit Mongolia.

Morocco and Thailand emerged from a list of lesser-known nations magnoliareporter.com readers want to visit.

Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:

“Of these nations ‘off the beaten path,’ which would you most prefer to visit?”

The results:

Morocco, 38 votes, 31.93 percent.

Thailand, 34 votes, 28.57 percent.

Madagascar, 18 votes, 15.12 percent.

Kenya, 15 votes, 12.6 percent.

Sri Lanka, 6 votes, 5.04 percent.

Bolivia, 5 votes, 4.2 percent.

Mongolia, 3 votes, 2.52 percent.

Total votes: 119

magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.

