Morocco and Thailand emerged from a list of lesser-known nations magnoliareporter.com readers want to visit.
Starting Tuesday, we invited readers to select one of seven answers to the following question:
“Of these nations ‘off the beaten path,’ which would you most prefer to visit?”
The results:
Morocco, 38 votes, 31.93 percent.
Thailand, 34 votes, 28.57 percent.
Madagascar, 18 votes, 15.12 percent.
Kenya, 15 votes, 12.6 percent.
Sri Lanka, 6 votes, 5.04 percent.
Bolivia, 5 votes, 4.2 percent.
Mongolia, 3 votes, 2.52 percent.
Total votes: 119
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.