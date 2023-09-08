On a monthly basis, magnoliareporter.com reports the amount of lottery ticket sales for Columbia County. I’m always amazed at the volume of sales in this county, generally well over $400,000 per month. That seems like an awful lot of money for a population of only 22,000 or so residents.
I do wonder about who’s buying all these tickets. Is it wealthy folks, or middle-of-the-road folks or the not-so-wealthy?
I googled some national statistics on this subject, not necessarily reflective of the local community. Apparently half of all Americans buy at least one lottery ticket per year. A survey by Bankrate several years ago showed that 28 percent of Americans making less than $30,000 a year play the lottery weekly. On average, they spend $412 per year on tickets. The same survey found that those making over $75,000 per year spent an average of $105 per year on tickets. Other studies show that lower income folks buy more lottery tickets than higher income families. Perhaps it’s the chance to become a higher income family that motivates them.
I’ve never gotten around to buying my first ticket and there’s a good a chance I never will. The reason is simple: I understand the odds are stacked against me. The chance of loss (even if only $5) is higher than the chance of gain. And I don’t like those odds, not even for $5. My only exposure to lottery tickets is being in line at the convenience store behind some guy that buys a handful of them and then stands there to scratch them off!
While I don’t buy lottery tickets, I do invest in the stock market. Some would consider that a gamble. I would agree that short term bets on the movement of a stock (e.g., day trading) is a form of gambling. But l like the idea of buying a diversified collection of companies through a mutual fund or ETF and holding them for the long run. The reason is simple: the odds are stacked in my favor. In fact, overwhelmingly in my favor. And I like those odds.
Consider these time frames reported by financial writer Morgan Housel: if you invest in the stock market for a single day, your chance of winning (i.e., a gain) is 50-50. Stay invested for a year and that goes up to 68 percent. For a 10-year period, you’re at 88 percent.
Way ahead of the lotto ticket odds. But the key is patience, and we Americans aren’t very patient. With the lottery, you have lousy odds but if you win, there is immediate gratification. With the stock market, you have wonderful odds but delayed gratification. Not nearly as exciting as seeing a big lottery winner on the news screaming and jumping. But for most of us, the stock market is the way to build wealth and a secure retirement over time. By contrast, a steady diet of lottery tickets is unlikely to get you there.
One final comment: if you’re the guy buying the handful of scratch offs, please consider going to the parking lot to check your tickets. The rest of us need to get our drink and go!
Dr. David Ashby is a Certified Financial Planner and the retired Peoples Bank Professor of Finance at Southern Arkansas University. He holds degrees in accounting and business administration and a doctorate in finance from Louisiana Tech.