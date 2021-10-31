magnoliareporter.com readers don’t fear the possibility of being unable to buy what they want for the holiday season due to supply chain problems.
Starting Wednesday, we invited readers to select one of three responses to the following question:
“Have you made any holiday season purchases because you fear you won't be able to get things later due to shortages and supply chain problems?”
The results:
No, I have not made early purchases. 88 votes, 66.16 percent.
Yes, I have made early purchases. 38 votes, 28.57 percent.
I have not heard about any shortage or supply problems. 7 votes, 5.26 percent.
Total votes: 133.
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.