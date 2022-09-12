Many magnoliareporter.com readers expressed sympathy and a sense of loss in our poll regarding the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II.
Starting Thursday, we invited readers to select one of five responses to the following question:
“What is your reaction to the death of Queen Elizabeth II?”
The results:
Sympathy for the family and the citizens of an important U.S. ally and partner, 80 votes, 34.48 percent.
I feel a great loss of a woman who has been a major world figure for 70 years, 77 votes, 33.18 percent.
Means nothing to me, 38 votes, 16.37 percent.
The queen was a good servant of the British people, 19 votes, 8.18 percent.
A sad moment, but symbolic of a dying institution – the British monarchy, 18 votes, 7.75 percent.
Total votes: 232
magnoliareporter.com online polls are not scientific. They are conducted for the information and entertainment of our readers.